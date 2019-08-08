close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's Jai Hind set to release on this date — Check out

A patriotic film, it also stars actor Mir Zafar, who had a brief stint in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari'.

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh&#039;s Jai Hind set to release on this date — Check out
Film poster

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's upcoming patriotic film 'Jai Hind' is all set to arrive in theatres on August 9. The film will be released across the country, said makers Abhay Sinha, Prashant Jammuwala, Aparna Sah, Vishal Gurnani and Sameer Aftab.

According to the makers, 'Jai Hind' is one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema and audience are very excited about the same. 

Speaking about the plot, the producers said that the film is clean, family oriented and asked the viewers to see it with their friends and family members. 

Take a look at the trailer of the film below: 

According to director Feroz Khan, the chemistry between Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma will be loved by the audience. Actor Mir Zafar, who was seen as a villain in 'Kesari', is playing a key role in the film. He also said that he is sure that it will become one of the most loved films of Bhojpuri cinema.

Based on the theme of patriotism, 'Jai Hind' also stars Akanksha Awasthi, Priyanka Pandit, Sanjay Pandey, Sanjay Verma, Dhama Varma, Brijesh Tripathi in key roles. Actors Sameer and Nidhi have special appearance in the film. 

Ranjan Singh and Prashant-Nishant are the PRO while music has been given by Chhote Baba. 

Tags:
Pawan SinghJai HindiMadhu SharmaBhojpuri actressesBhojpuri
Next
Story

Poonam Dubey's birthday-special post for Anjana Singh is a treat to their fans - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M58S

Heavy rain and flash floods creates havoc in 8 states of India