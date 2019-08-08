Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's Jai Hind set to release on this date — Check out

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's upcoming patriotic film 'Jai Hind' is all set to arrive in theatres on August 9. The film will be released across the country, said makers Abhay Sinha, Prashant Jammuwala, Aparna Sah, Vishal Gurnani and Sameer Aftab.

According to the makers, 'Jai Hind' is one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema and audience are very excited about the same.

Speaking about the plot, the producers said that the film is clean, family oriented and asked the viewers to see it with their friends and family members.

Take a look at the trailer of the film below:

According to director Feroz Khan, the chemistry between Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma will be loved by the audience. Actor Mir Zafar, who was seen as a villain in 'Kesari', is playing a key role in the film. He also said that he is sure that it will become one of the most loved films of Bhojpuri cinema.

Based on the theme of patriotism, 'Jai Hind' also stars Akanksha Awasthi, Priyanka Pandit, Sanjay Pandey, Sanjay Verma, Dhama Varma, Brijesh Tripathi in key roles. Actors Sameer and Nidhi have special appearance in the film.

Ranjan Singh and Prashant-Nishant are the PRO while music has been given by Chhote Baba.