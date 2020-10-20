Big Ganga brings first and only Dandiya based Navratri show in Bhojpuri - 'Ding Dong Dandiya'

New Delhi: BIG Ganga, has constantly served its audiences with unique and industry-first initiatives that have led them to stand out amongst its competitors in the market. Keeping this objective in mind, the channel welcomes the upcoming festive season, by introducing yet another one of its kind Bhojpuri Dandiya show 'Ding Dong Dandiya'. Regarded as the first Navratra original in the region, it is slated to telecast for nine-days from 17th Oct, at 5:00 PM, and will culminate on October 25, 2020. It will also have first of its kind Jagrata line-up on Ashtami. This will be followed by a month-long category-first festive line-up of many other category firsts.

Featuring the biggest celebrities and musicians of Bhojpuri industry like Pradeep Pandey, Chintu, Sanchita Banerjee, KajalYadav, Priyanshu Singh, Aushi Tiwari, Ayesha Kashyap, Rini C, Mamta Raut, Mohan, Nisha Dubey, the one-hour special music and dance show will ring in the festival through the comforts of viewers home.

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, the show will have a specific theme each day with one folk singer and a celebrity performance. The themes will vary throughout the 9-day celebration starting with Bollywood Baja ke, Maiyeke Jalsa, Desh Rangila Mera, Music Mix, BhojpuriyaDanka, Bam Bam Bhojpuriya, Lockdown Special, PoorabaurPaschimand culminate with DJ Navratri.

The theme has been selected in a way that resonates with the varied tastes and preferences of the audience and aims to connect with the ardent devotees and Navratri revellers in the region. Further engaging with viewers on a larger scale, the channel will also invite viewers to send across videos/photographs of their celebrations, which will be showcased on television and the channel's digital platform.

BIG Ganga has constantly worked towards bringing the best of entertainment for its viewers while making them a part of all celebrations and festivals that matters to them. Ahead in the pipeline are some very interesting properties which are all set to be launched by the channel keeping in line with the upcoming festivals like Diwali Carnival, Chhathi Ghate Ganga and Jai Chhathi Mayi, among others which will give the audience an extra daily dose of entertainment and keep them hooked throughout.