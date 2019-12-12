Big Ganga puts Bhojpuri movies on world map, hosts the International Bhojpuri Films Awards 2019

With an aim to promote Bhojpuri culture and traditions on a global platform, BIG Ganga, the no.1 Bhojpuri GEC channel hosted the 5th edition of International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA) 2019 in Singapore in its true Bhojpuriya style with a quirky promise - Bhojpuri Bamki Singapore Gamki.

BIG Ganga IBFA 2019 will be telecast for the audience on 31st Dec, 7:00 pm as a special New Year Eve program on BIG Ganga. The viewers will witness a star-studded evening with who's who of the industry walking the red carpet and celebrate the achievements of the Bhojpuri Film Industry while felicitating the best talent in the Bhojpuri film fraternity across a host of categories. The gala award ceremony was hosted by eminent personalities such as Vinay Anand, Sonalika Prasad, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek

Making every Bhojpuriya proud, the language and culture have left its mark globally. With the world embracing the culture, a property like IBFA is only filling the hearts of all the Bhojpuris with pride. This awards ceremony will render a perfect mixture of festivity and felicitation with celebrities from Bhojiwood and Bollywood coming together and mesmerizing viewers with their astonishing performances.

The gala evening was attended by celebrities like Sunny Deol, Zareen Khan, Sunny Leon, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Vinay Anand, Ravi Kishan, Chintu Pandey, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Madhu Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Pawan Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Madhu Sharma, Sapna Gill among others.

Big Ganga has provided the biggest platform to Yashi Films IBFA through a long term relationship. To reach out to the masses, a 360-degree promotion campaign has been built which will be supported by television, Radio, Social media and print promotion.