Bong beauty Monalisa dances to Badshah's 'Genda Phool' song and we are smitten by her moves - Watch

New Delhi: Bong beauty Monalisa moved from Bhojpuri movies to television in 2018 and successfully hit it off as a telly actress. She features in the season 2 supernatural series 'Nazar' and was part of the original (season 1) too. Finally, Mona has grooved to the current chartbuster song by rapper Badshah 'Genda Phool'.

The song has a few Bengali lines and has been liked by many. Monalisa, who is also a Bong beauty grooved to song along with her actor husband Vikrant Singh and you will be smitten by her moves. Watch it here:

Wearing a traditional Bengali saree in yellow, Monalisa dances like none is watching.

This seems like a perfect quarantine time-kill activity - go play the song and dance.

'Genda Phool' features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez with rapper Badshah. The track is sung by Payal Dev and Badshah. It has already garnered over 150 million views on YouTube.

How did you like 'Genda Phool' song?