हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bong beauty Monalisa dances to Badshah's 'Genda Phool' song and we are smitten by her moves - Watch

Wearing a traditional Bengali saree in yellow, Monalisa dances like none is watching. 

Bong beauty Monalisa dances to Badshah&#039;s &#039;Genda Phool&#039; song and we are smitten by her moves - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bong beauty Monalisa moved from Bhojpuri movies to television in 2018 and successfully hit it off as a telly actress. She features in the season 2 supernatural series 'Nazar' and was part of the original (season 1) too. Finally, Mona has grooved to the current chartbuster song by rapper Badshah 'Genda Phool'.

The song has a few Bengali lines and has been liked by many. Monalisa, who is also a Bong beauty grooved to song along with her actor husband Vikrant Singh and you will be smitten by her moves. Watch it here:

Wearing a traditional Bengali saree in yellow, Monalisa dances like none is watching. 

This seems like a perfect quarantine time-kill activity - go play the song and dance. 

'Genda Phool' features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez with rapper Badshah. The track is sung by Payal Dev and Badshah. It has already garnered over 150 million views on YouTube. 

How did you like 'Genda Phool' song?

 

 

Tags:
MonalisaGenda PhoolBadshahbhojpuri videosMonalisa dance video
Next
Story

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's new song 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya' will drive you crazy - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 7447Confirmed
  • 643Discharged
  • 239Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M36S

DNA: Will the world remain in lockdown till the vaccine arrives?