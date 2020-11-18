Chhath Geet 2020: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav releases Bhojpuri song Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri top actor turned politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has released a new Chhath Geet of 2020 on the occasion of the auspicious festival. The Chhath puja is a four-day long festivity dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev). During this festival, devotees offer their prayers to Lord Surya (Sun God) and his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively.

This year, it begins on November 18 and will last till 21st of this month.

Nirahua has released his new Chhath Geet 2020 titled 'Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe'. Watch it here:

He has sung the devotional track himself and has been uploaded on YouTube under his Nirahua Music World channel.

Anil Anmol Sharma has composed the music and Awadhesh Kumar Singh " Vimal Bawara" has written the lyrics. During this pious festival, several Bhojpuri celebrities release their albums and singles.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashti.

This year, the celebrations will be low-key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in consideration, social distancing and wearing of masks, gloves have been a must in all festivities.

Happy Chhath Puja to all our readers!