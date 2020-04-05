Coronavirus: Monalisa, husband Vikrant urge people to light diyas on PM Modi's 9 pm-9 mins appeal

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, like several other celebrities, have lent their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to people to switch off lights and light diyas at 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes to fight against the darkness spread by coronavirus outbreak.

In a picture shared by Monalisa, she and Vikrant, traditionally dressed, can be seen standing with diyas in their hands and urged everyone to do the same at 9 pm tonight. “Aaj Raat 9 baje ... 9mins Ke Liye... Jalayenge Hum Diye .... Aap Sabke Saath.... #unity #togetherness #fightagainstcorona #stayhome #staysafe,” she captioned her post. Take a look:

In a video message on Friday, PM Modi had said, "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or balconies and light candles, diya (lamp) or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. No one is alone during the lockdown, the collective superpower of 130 crore Indians is with every citizen."

India is under complete lockdown till April 14 as a preventive measure to fight against the pandemic. Till Sunday afternoon, the COVID-19 count crossed the 3,000-mark with the number of deaths rising to 77.

Meanwhile, Monalisa has been constantly spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus through her Instagram posts and have urged people to practice social distancing and abide by the lockdown rules by staying at home. She has also posted some fabulous throwback posts to keep her fans entertained.