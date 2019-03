Dinesh Lal Yadav-Aamrapali starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 garners over 6 million views on Youtube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey starrer Nirahia Hindustani 3 has garnered 6.3 million views on youtube in just a day.

It has become the first film to garner so many views on day one.

Taking to Instagram, Dinesh wrote, "full Movie Ek din me 63 lakhs #nirahuahindustani3 @srkmusic #thanks#love you all#Jai Bhojpuri #jai Bharat."

Directed by Manjul Thakur, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the first Bhojpuri film series to have a third installment.

The series began with Nirahua Hindustani on June 26, 2014. This film marked the debut of Amrapali in Bhojpuri film industry. The second instalment - Nirahua Hindustani 2 released on May 12, 2017. The film has garnered over 105,076,900 views on YouTube since then. The first instalment - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 69 million views since March 11, 2015.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd also stars Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in supporting roles.