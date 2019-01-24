हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua drops a fresh poster of Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz

The shooting of the film has taken place in Lucknow and surrounding areas. 

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua drops a fresh poster of Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Nirahua is all set to share screen space with Anjana Singh in the film titled 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz'. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions. 

On Thursday, Nirahua took to Instagram to share a poster from the film and captioned it, "#comingsoon #2019 #saiyanjidagabaz @anjana_singh_ @dineshlalyadav @sushilsinghh73 @manoj_singh_tiger."

The poster gives us a feeling that the film will be a fun-romantic flick.

The shooting of the film has taken place in Lucknow and surrounding areas. 

Speaking about the film, Ajit Shrivastava said that the film is currently in the post-production stage and the release date will be announced soon. 

Om Jha is music director of the film while Pyare Lal and Azad Singh are the lyricists. RP Yadav has directed the action and choreography has been given by Ram Devan. 

Ratnesh Ranjan is the executive producer of the film while line producer is Sunil Thakur. 

Apart from Nirahua and Anjana Singh, the film also features Sushil Singh, Manoj Tiger, Rashmi Shrivastav, Anoop Arora, Rashmi Sharma, Vinod Mishra, Sunita Pandey, Kamlesh Yadav, Sudhakar Mani and Master Jyotirmoy Shrivastava in key roles. 

