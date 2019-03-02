हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shares the trailer of Sher-e-Hindustan-Watch

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav has unveiled the trailer of his military drama Sher-e-Hindustan. The actor dropped an intriguing poster of the film yesterday.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shares the trailer of Sher-e-Hindustan-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav has unveiled the trailer of his military drama Sher-e-Hindustan. The actor dropped an intriguing poster of the film yesterday.

The trailer features Dinesh Lal in a never seen before and it will be a perfect gift for his fans on Holi! Check it out

'Sher-E-Hindustan' is being directed by Manoj Narayan who is also the writer of the film. Ratnakar Kumar is producing the film under the banner of Worldwide Channel & Jitendra Gulati. 

The first look poster of the film was unveiled sometime in August. In the poster, one can see Nirahua wearing a fierce expression and holding the tri-colour in his hands against the backdrop of a war-ravaged place. Images of a lion and two tigers are super-imposed on Nirahua's pic.

Apart from Sher E Hindustan, Nirahua has a couple of more films laced with Patriotism - Patna Se Pakistan 2 and Vande Mataram.

Nirahua has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

He will soon make a splash on the silver screen this Chhath Pooja with Nirahua Hindustani 3 co-starring Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma               

