Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Lahariya challenge a big hit on TikTok - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor turned politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is quite an avid social media user. He has a massive fan following on Instagram and other platforms such as TikTok. He recently started off Lahariya challenge and danced like no one's watching.

Nirahua can be seen grooving to the Lahariya Challenge on the popular song from Zee Biskope, which is a recently launched 24-hour dedicated Bhojpuri movie channel. Watch Nirahua's dance here:

Zee Biskope has been touted as the go-to destination for Bhojpuri movies. It offers a slew of content spread across an array of genres highly popular amongst Bhojpuri audiences, such as romance, drama, action and comedy.

It offers the blockbuster movies of three big superstars of Bhojpuri movie business - Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav respectively.

Nirahua has featured in several big hits and his on-screen pairing with Aamrapali Dubey is adored by fans the most.