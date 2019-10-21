Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's new look as 'Romeo Raja' will blow your mind—See inside

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor turned politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has commenced the shoot of his upcoming venture 'Romeo Raja'. The film has gone on the floors and is currently being shot in Nepal.

Nirahua, who is active on social media platforms, recently took to Instagram and shared his new look. The actor is seen in a totally new look, donning a brand new hairstyle. He wrote: “Romeo राजा #shooting#shubharambh #nepal”

The actor can be seen wearing a white and black outfit with a gold chain. He is seen flaunting black shades in the picture and rocking his new cool hairdo.

Dinesh Lal Yadav has starred in several blockbuster movies and songs. Hs on-screen pairing with Aamrapali Dubey is adored by the audiences who love to throng the theatres to watch their favourite jodi on the big screens.