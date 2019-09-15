close

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey to star in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'—Deets inside

'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles. Along with them, Shamim Khan, Pooja Ganguly, Naveen Sharma and Nagesh Mishra also play important roles.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey to star in &#039;Muqaddar Ka Sikandar&#039;—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood is full of biopics on iconic personalities. Films like 'Mary Kom', 'Sanju', 'Neerja', 'Dangal' and 'Super 30' to name a few have been a huge box office success. It is well known that biopics are gaining popularity these days.

However, until now, there has never been a biopic made in the Bhojpuri Film industry. Well, things are going to change as producer Wasim Khan is bringing 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' to theatres! While other details of the film including the person on whom the biopic is based are kept under the wraps, we are sure fans will be excited about this.

The film stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles. Along with them, Shamim Khan, Pooja Ganguly, Naveen Sharma and Nagesh Mishra also play important roles.

'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' will release on the occasion of Diwali this year and the film's trailer is expected to be out soon.

Coming to the film's lead pair, Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey, they share a great bond off-screen as well. The two are rumoured to be dating each other and fans love to see them together.

