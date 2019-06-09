close

Nirahua Hindustani 3

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey's ‘Nirahua Hindustani 3’ gets over 50 million views on YouTube, actors thank fans

Directed by Manjul Thakur, 'Nirahua Hindustani 3', released in 2018 and emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters of the year. 

Image courtesy: Instagram/@dineshlalyadav

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's 'Nirahua Hindustani 3', which was posted on YouTube in March, has crossed over 50 million views, first for a Bhojpuri film, in two months.

Elated on achieving the milestone, both the actors shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. While Yadav thanked his fans by sharing the poster of the film, Amrapali captioned same photo with smiling emoticons.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is the third film in the 'Nirahua Hindustani' series. Apart from Yadav and Amrapali, the film starred actors like Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey and Samarth Chaturvedi.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is among the several films in which Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have co-starred in. Their hit jodi is adored by their fans in large numbers. 

The music of 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' was also a hit. The song 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani' had got 1.5 million views in its first week. 

