Nirahua, Aamrapali and Shubhi Sharma's 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' sets YouTube on fire—Watch

New Delhi: Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey starrer 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' was released on YouTube a few days back and it has set the video-sharing site on fire. The movie also stars famous actress Shubhi Sharma in the lead role.

Shubhi is known for her blockbuster movies and hit dance numbers. The actress is playing a modern girl named Sona Chaudhary in the film. Actors like Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ashish Shendre among various others play a pivotal part in the venture.

The movie has created a storm online and has fetched 20,288,661 views on YouTube so far.

Watch it here:

Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's on-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences to eagerly wait for their movies. It is directed by Manjul Thakur and the lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Aazad Singh and Shaym Dehati.

The music is composed by Rajnish Mishra.

It has been produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav and is made under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

In other news, the lead actor Nirahua has started off his political journey with BJP. He has been fielded from Azamgarh constituency against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.