Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and Monalisa’s ‘Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda’ song trends on YouTube – Watch

New Delhi: We have seen much of Monalisa on Instagram, but it would be a treat for her fans to watch the actress on-screen yet again in Bhojpuri films. Isn’t it? What if she has quit the industry? Here, we bring to you an old song of the Bhojpuri bombshell which currently going viral on YouTube. It’s from her film ‘Biwi No. 1’ with Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’.

Titled ‘Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda’, the video speaks of the sizzling chemistry between Monalisa and Nirahua and their romantic nok-jhonk. The song has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube and it clearly speaks of the magic the duo created on big screens everytime they appeared together.

‘Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda’ has been sung by Alok Kumar and Kalpana while the music courtesy goes to Rajesh-Rajnish.

Watch the song here:

Monalisa and Nirahua’s ‘Biwi No 1’ starred actors such as Apurva Bit, Asha Tiwari, Prakash Jais, and Seema Singh too.

They are the A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry. Monalisa has now shifted her focus to TV and stars in the show ‘Nazar 2’.