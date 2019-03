Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has a special treat for fans—Check out his complete movie list of 2019

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, also famous as 'jubilee star' amongst the cine buffs has taken a giant leap in his career. He has officially joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The superstar was welcomed to the party on March 27, 2019, at Lucknow office where he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Now that he has started his political journey, his fans are eagerly waiting to get the details of his upcoming movie projects as well.

So, we thought of compiling a list of Nirahua movies which will hit the screens in 2019. According to Bhojpurixp.com, here are some of the films that will release this year:

Patna Se Pakistan 2

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra

Gabru

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Ajeet Shrivastav

Love You Swariya

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Mukesh Pandey

Lallu Ki Laila

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Sushil Upadhaya

Nirahua Chalal America

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Y Jithender

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Y Jithender

Patna Junction

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra