Dinesh Lal Yadav shares a pic from the sets of Nirahua The Leader- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav has shared a picture of himself dressed in a bright red shirt from the set of Nirahua The Leader.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Nirahua wrote, "Verified

#shooting #nirahua #The Leader @Azamgarh."

The film also stars Aamrapali Dubey in the lead role. Nirahua's pairing with Aamrapali is loved by the audience.

They will also be seen in 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali loved by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo share a great bond off-screen as well.