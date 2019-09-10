close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav shares a pic from the sets of Nirahua The Leader- See pic

Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav has shared a picture of himself dressed in a bright red shirt from the set of Nirahua The Leader.

Dinesh Lal Yadav shares a pic from the sets of Nirahua The Leader- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav has shared a picture of himself dressed in a bright red shirt from the set of Nirahua The Leader.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Nirahua wrote, "Verified
#shooting #nirahua #The Leader @Azamgarh."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The film also stars Aamrapali Dubey in the lead role. Nirahua's pairing with Aamrapali is loved by the audience.

They will also be seen in 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali loved by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo share a great bond off-screen as well.

Tags:
Dinesh Lal YadavAamrapali Dubeylallu ki lailanirahua the leader
Next
Story

Monalisa shows off her sensuous side in desi look—Picture proof

Must Watch

PT6M17S

5W1H: Sikh leader from Imran Khan's party seeks asylum in India