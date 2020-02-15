Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13: Monalisa, husband Vikrant cheer for 'real hero' Sidharth Shukla

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Sidharth Shukla has found the support of actress Monalisa and her husband Kunwar Vikrant Singh ahead of the grand finale on Saturday evening. Posting a picture of Sidharth from the show, Vikrant admired him for his strong personality and said he is a 'one-man army' while Monalisa commented on the post by saying, "True... Real hero, Sidharth Shukla."

She also shared Vikrant's post on her timeline and wrote, "I agree with you, Vikrant ... we are genuine and we are with genuine people."

Take a look at how Monalisa and Vikrant are rooting for Sidharth's win in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Sidharth's fans quickly started sharing their thoughts in the comments thread and thanked the couple for supporting the actor.

"Thanks for supporting Sidharth Shukla," wrote a fan while another commented, "He is my favourite too."

Sidharth is in the race for the trophy and prize money along with five other contestants - Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh. They have been locked in the Bigg Boss house since October 2019.

Bigg Boss is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The grand finale begins at 9 pm on Saturday.