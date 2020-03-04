Expect a blast this Holi as Aamrapali Dubey and Pravesh Lal release their new song

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey's latest Instagram post has got her fans dancing with joy as she released another song on the occasion of Holi. For the song titled 'Holi Mein Daleda Please', she has collaborated with actor-producer Pravesh Lal. A sneak peek of the track was shared by the duo on their respective Instagram handles and it is proof that their fans will have a rocking time after listening to it.

'Holi Mein Daleda Please' has been picturised in an open space and will give you the feels of the festival. Aamrapali and Pravesh's chemistry is on point and they perfectly match their steps to the beats. The song has been sung by Pravesh Lal and Priyanka Singh. Ashish Verma has given the music while the lyrics courtesy goes to Alam Dilsad.

Watch 'Holi Mein Daleda Please' here:

This is just not it. Aamrapali Dubey and her frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, who are the most-adored on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry, have also released their Holi-special song on the occasion. 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari' is unmissable. Another song of Aamrapali, titled 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho' is highly-awaited.

As Holi is just a few days away, the Bhojpuri industry is buzzing with songs dedicated to celebrate the festival and tracks by popular stars are now ruling the chartbusters.