Sambhavna Seth

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri star Sambhavna Seth unwell, rushed to hospital

However, Avinash did not reveal the cause of her illness. 

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri star Sambhavna Seth unwell, rushed to hospital

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 2' contestant and popular Bhojpuri star Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital on May 4, 2020 night after she was not feeling well. Her actor-writer husband Avinash Dwivedi informed fans through Instagram.

Avinash revealed that after Sambhavna was rushed to the hospital last night, the couple came back at 5 am and again had to go to the hospital. He informed there will be no vlog today.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial) on

Sambhavna's vlogs are quite famous on her YouTube channel Sambhavna Seth Entertainment.

However, Avinash did not reveal the cause of her illness. Many television and Bhojpuri movie industry's celebrities expressed concern over her health and dropped comments on the timeline wishing her a speedy recovery.

Sambhavna is a known face in television and movie business as she has been around for more than a decade now. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 2' and was again seen in 'Bigg Boss 8' as a challenger. She turned into a vlogger and her videos are immensely entertaining. 

Here's wishing Sambhavna a speedy recovery.

 

