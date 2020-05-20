Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri stunner Sambhavna Seth's unseen pic with Bani J, Diandra Soares from Khatron Ke Khiladi is unmissable!

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri stunner and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth is a reality TV queen. Not many recall that Sambhavna also featured in the adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 4. Actress Aarti Chhabria won the season and it was back then hosted by Akshay Kumar.

Sambhavna is a social media junkie. She posted an unseen, throwback picture from her 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' days and it's priceless. We did spot a 'Roadie' Bani J, supermodels Diandra Soares, Alesia Raut and a few others. Kashmera Shah was also a contestant that season.

Check it out here:

Sambhavna is a known face in television and movie business as she has been around for more than a decade now. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 2' and was again seen in 'Bigg Boss 8' as a challenger. She turned into a vlogger and her videos are immensely entertaining.

Sambhavna's vlogs with hubby Avinash Dwivedi are quite famous on her YouTube channel Sambhavna Seth Entertainment.

Sambhavna married Avinash on July 14, 2016.