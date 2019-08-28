Have you seen this pic of Monalisa-Vikrant Singh with Raveena Tandon?

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user, who believes in posting regularly on Instagram. The famous star recently shared a picture with Bollywood's 'mast mast' girl Raveena Tandon.

The beautiful picture features Raveena, Monalisa along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The duo will be performing on dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' this weekend.

She wrote in the caption: “Met the lovely and very “BEAUTIFUL” and our Favourite @officialraveenatandon ma’m ! She is such a warm woman. Watch @vikrant8235 and I perform this weekend on Nach Baliye 9..#nachbaliye9 @starplus @banijayasia.”

Monalisa and Vikrant were participants in the last season of Nach Baliye. This time they will perform as guests and boost the confidence of a current lot of contestants.

'Nach Baliye' is running in its 9th season at present.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked about episodes of that season.