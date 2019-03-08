हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Here's how Monalisa wished her fans on Women's Day-See pic

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa took to social media to share a sultry picture in a saree along with a heartfelt wish.

Here&#039;s how Monalisa wished her fans on Women&#039;s Day-See pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa took to social media to share a sultry picture in a saree along with a heartfelt wish.

Taking to Instagram, Mona wrote, "Happy Women's Day To All Of You.... Have A Great Day And Keep Smiling .... #happywomensday #bestrong #always."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Women’s Day To All Of You.... Have A Great Day And Keep Smiling . #happywomensday #bestrong #always

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa married actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside a famous reality Tv show. The wedding was aired on national television.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in a popular Bengali web-series.

