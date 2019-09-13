Here's why Rani Chatterjee wore a lehenga weighing 5 kg in scorching summer heat—Pic proof

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee is quite an avid social media user. She often shares her on-set pictures and videos on Instagram, keeping her fans in a happy space.

Recently, she shared a picture on Instagram which is probably from her movie shoot. The actress wrote in the caption: “Actress's Pain!! In the hot weather of Lucknow, when u dance in front of lights, wearing Lehanga weighing 5kg & jewellery of 2kg..Think of our condition!! But after all this when I c my shot...i feel relax!! Coz i look good! Actress's job is not easy... All these hardwork is only for u guys.. So that u can get Entertained... Love u all!! Finelly posted #dance #mood #songshoot #actresslife.”

Rani can be seen posing in the picture wearing a heavy 5 kg lehenga with jewellery weighing 2 kg for a song shoot. Indeed being an actor is not easy and one has to brave a lot of things—extreme weather conditions being one of them.

She is currently shooting for 'Lady Singham' which began on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be seen with Gaurrav Jha in the film.

Rani also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.