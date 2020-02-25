Holi 2020: Khesari Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma’s 'Bhatar Mera Holi Mein Dhokha Diya Hai' sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: This Holi, get ready to flaunt your dance moves on some of the latest Bhojpuri songs by none other than your favourite stars like Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. The Bhojpuri industry is buzzing with songs dedicated to celebrate the festival and tracks by these two stars are now ruling the chartbusters.

Khesari and his co-star Shubhi Sharma have come up with 'Bhatar Mera Holi Mein Dhokha Diya Hai' song for the Holi playlist. The video shows their onscreen chemistry, nok-jhonk and romance. It released a few weeks ago and has set YouTube on fire with its peppy beat. It has been sung by Khesari too.

Watch 'Bhatar Mera Holi Mein Dhokha Diya Hai' here:

Meanwhile, Pawan has collaborated with international dancing sensation-actress Lauren Gottlieb for 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai', which, within a day of its release, is one of the top trends on YouTube.

Seen 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' yet?

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Bhatar Mera Holi Mein Dhokha Diya Hai' and Pawan Singh's 'Kamariya Hil Rahi Hai' are two of the latest Bhojpuri Holi songs of 2020.