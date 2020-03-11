हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Holi 2020: Monalisa and husband Vikrant are soaked in the colour of love - Pics

Twinning in white, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot played a colourful Holi and also gave us a glimpse of the celebrations.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: TV sensation Monalisa had a blast this Holi with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and other family members. Twinning in white, the couple played a colourful Holi and also gave us a glimpse of the celebrations. "Happy Holi To All... Playing Holi Only With Your Loved Ones is More Fun...," Monalisa captioned a set of loved-up pictures from the family-only party. She rocked a white crop top and shorts while Vikrant pulled off a casual look. They were joined by Vikrant's sister Riya Singh.

Here are the pictures from Monalisa and Vikrant's Holi party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Itna Maza Kyun Aa raha Hai!!! Kyunki aaj Holi Hai!! Yayyy  #happyholi

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. The actress was a contestant and Vikrant appeared as a guest. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.  

It was after 'Bigg Boss 10' that Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name. She is also one of the top stars of the Bhojpuri industry and has also worked in some other regional films. As of now, she is busy with her TV show 'Nazar 2'.

Monalisa is extremely popular on social media and has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

