This throwback song of hot cake Anjana Singh and bombshell Aamrapali Dubey goes viral!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and top actress Aamrapali Dubey's 2017 song 'Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein' has once again caught the fancy of YouTubers as the superhit dance number has gone viral online.

Suny by Kalpana and Indu Sonali, the dance song features two topmost Bhojpuri actresses—Anjana and Aamrapali grooving to their best. The lyrics are penned by Shyam Dehati and it is from the film Mokama 0 Km.

Watch it here:

'Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein' has garnered 56,158,712 views so far.

Mokama 0 Km stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Sushil Singh, Anjana Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, Prakash Jais among various others.

The film was produced by Sujit Tiwari and Santosh Mishra.

Both Anjana Singh and Aamrapali Dubey have a huge fan following on social media who love to follow their favourite Bhojpuri celebrities and stay updated about their upcoming projects.

If Aamrapali is touted as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri movie industry then Anjana Singh is famous as the lady Rajinikanth of their cinema. Well, such is their might at the ticket counters.