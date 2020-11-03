How Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa and hubby Vikrant are making memories in Goa, see pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa and her actor husband Vikrant Singh are on a much-needed vacation to Goa. The couple flew to Goa over the weekend and are making the most of their time there. Both Monalisa and Vikrant have treated us to some fabulous pictures from their vacation. Trust us when we say their holiday album will make you go green with envy. Even we want to pack our bags and take a quick vacation.

Here's how Monalisa and hubby Vikrant are making memories in Goa. Take a look at their photos:

What a stunner, Monalisa!

Monalisa is a social media sensation and her posts often go viral. She definitely knows how to make the spotlight follow her. Her posts always light up her fans' day and hence, she makes sure her Instafam gets to see a glimpse of her regularly.

Her real name is Antara Biswas. She became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. As of now, she stars as the prime antagonist in 'Nazar 2'.

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017.