How Monalisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot welcomed the weekend

New Delhi: Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Saturday checked into Mumbai's JW Marriot Hotel, a picture from the venue was shared by the actress on her Instagram timeline. It features the couple beside a huge piano set and they are all smiles for the cameras. Monalisa and Vikrant are casually dressed and look lovely.

"You Are Never Too Old To Set Another Goal .... Or To Dream A New Dream," Monalisa captioned her post. She also wished her Instafam a very Happy Janmashtami via her post.

On Friday, Monalisa shared with her followers some pictures which described her weekend mode.

Dressed in a grey sari with a stylish blouse, Monalisa welcomed the weekend like this:

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', where she was a participant. Vikrant appeared as a guest contestant on the show. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after 'Bigg Boss 10'. She was, however, a famous Bhojpuri star who also worked in some other regional films.

As of now, Monalisa is currently busy with her TV show 'Nazar', in which she plays the Mohana, the prime antagonist.