How Monalisa is keeping her fans hooked with this 'fearless' video - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Monalisa, who debuted in the TV industry with 'Nazar', surely knows how to keep her fans hooked. On Friday, the actress shared a BTS video of herself perfoming a stunt for the show and the post has attracted several of her fans.

The video shows Monalisa on top of a moving bus in what appears to be a forest area. She is dressed in the character of Mohana, the role she plays in 'Nazar'.

"Here comes Mohana. #fearless #lovemywork #actorslife #workworkwork #nazar ... Stay tuned for more action packed videos... and keep watching #nazar," Monalisa captioned her post, which has got over 1 lakh views in a few hours.

Her 'Bigg Boss 11' housemate Manu Punjabi also commented on the post and wrote, "Brave girl."

Take a look at the video we are talking about:

'Nazar' is one of the top-viewed TV shows. It won several accolades for Monalisa, who is already a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She has many blockbuster Bhojpuri songs to her credit too.

However, it was 'Bigg Boss 11' which made her a household name. Her wedding to Vikrant Rajpoot also happened on the show which was one of the main highlights of season 11.