Independence Day 2019

Independence Day 2019: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee and other Bhojpuri stars post wishes

Here, we bring to you the Independence Day-special posts shared by the Bhojpuri stars like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh.

Independence Day 2019: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee and other Bhojpuri stars post wishes
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: As India celebrates 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, social media is flooded with posts dedicated to the special day. B-Town stars, TV celebs and also your favourite Bhojpuri actors have wished everyone of Independence Day. 

India is celebrating the day with full fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi after unfurling the national flag in the morning. 

Here, we bring to you the Independence Day-special posts shared by the Bhojpuri stars:

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua', who is one of the most successful stars of the industry, wrote, "Swatantrata Diwas ki hardik shubhkamnae." 

Rani Chatterjee, busy with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot in Bulgaria, wished her Instafam with a post about her new film 'Chutki Thakurain', the trailer of which will be unveiled on Independence Day. 

An early wish was also shared by Anjana Singh, who also stars in 'Chutki Thakurain'. She posted a picture of herself with folded hands and dressed in an Indian outfit, she wished her fans and followers on Independence Day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happyindependenceday #jaihind

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

How are celebrating Independence Day? Tell us in the comments section below. 

Happy Independence Day!

