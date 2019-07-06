close

Dinesh Lal Yadav

'Inspired' by Akshay Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' takes up the Bottle Cap Challenge, posts message for Bhojpuri industry

"Akshay Kumar sir, I took the #bottlecapchallenge by getting inspired by your challenge and trust me I learned these kicks by watching your films and now I tag my whole Bhojpuri industry to take up this challenge," Dinesh Lal Yadav wrote.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dineshlalyadav

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua recently took up the viral Bottle Cap Challenge and mentioned that actor Akshay Kumar inspired him to do so. 

"Akshay Kumar sir, I took the #bottlecapchallenge by getting inspired by your challenge and trust me I learned these kicks by watching your films and now I tag my whole Bhojpuri industry to take up this challenge," he wrote. Nirahua completed the challenge like a pro!

Watch the video here.

The Bottle Cap Challenge, which several celebrities are taking up was introduced to the film fraternity by Akshay. The rule is that the person taking it up needs to uncap a bottle in just a flying kick, without letting the bottle move.

Akshay's post was inspired by his 'action idol' Jason Statham.   

After Akshay, many celebrities across the entertainment industry posted videos of themselves taking up the challenge and nominated each other. 

Have you taken up the Bottle Cap Challenge yet? Tell us in the comments section below. 

