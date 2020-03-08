International Women's Day 2020: Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee post messages with fab pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensations like Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee have posted wonderful messages on International Women's Day, which is celebrated across the globe on March 8. Monalisa on her Instagram timeline shared two posts dedicated to Women's Day. In one of them, she is dressed as a Bengali woman and wrote, "Happy Women's Day... today and everyday." The other is a set of sun-kissed pictures of Monalisa in a bold avatar. "You can't blame gravity for falling in love.... #love #yourself #selflove #attitude #selfobsessed #proud #independentwoman #happywomensday," she captioned her post.

Here's how Monalisa wished on Women's Day.

Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also wished the ladies of his life with wonderful pictures:

Rani Chatterjee took the opportunity to talk about violence on women the roles a woman plays in her entire life. She posted a lengthy note in Hindi and said, "Happy Women's Day. Love forever."

Read Rani's post here:

Twitter and Instagram are flooded with posts dedicated to the day. So, here's wishing all the lovely ladies a Happy Women's Day.