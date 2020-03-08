हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Women's Day 2020

International Women's Day 2020: Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee post messages with fab pics

International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8. Here's how your favourite Bhojpuri stars celebrated the day.

International Women&#039;s Day 2020: Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee post messages with fab pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensations like Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee have posted wonderful messages on International Women's Day, which is celebrated across the globe on March 8. Monalisa on her Instagram timeline shared two posts dedicated to Women's Day. In one of them, she is dressed as a Bengali woman and wrote, "Happy Women's Day... today and everyday." The other is a set of sun-kissed pictures of Monalisa in a bold avatar. "You can't blame gravity for falling in love.... #love #yourself #selflove #attitude #selfobsessed #proud #independentwoman #happywomensday," she captioned her post.

Here's how Monalisa wished on Women's Day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Women’s Day Today and Everyday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also wished the ladies of his life with wonderful pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy women’s Day  #happy women’s day #mystrength @aslimonalisa @riyasingh2291 @rolirolisingh

A post shared by Kunwar Vikrant Singh (@vikrant8235) on

Rani Chatterjee took the opportunity to talk about violence on women the roles a woman plays in her entire life. She posted a lengthy note in Hindi and said, "Happy Women's Day. Love forever."

Read Rani's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy women's day  .. #happywomensday #loveforever

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Twitter and Instagram are flooded with posts dedicated to the day. So, here's wishing all the lovely ladies a Happy Women's Day.

Tags:
International Women's Day 2020Women's Day 2020MonalisaRani Chatterjee
Next
Story

Holi 2020: Superhit Bhojpuri songs of Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua for your in-house party

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Delhi Riots: Police arrests Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi