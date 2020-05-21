हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Akanksha Awasthi's 'A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye' song from 'Dabang Sarkar' creates a storm online - Watch

Top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Awasthi's peppy song 'A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye' from 2018 release 'Dabang Sarkar' has once again surfaced on the internet. The viral song features the lead pair of the movie in which Khesari plays a cop. 

Khesari Lal Yadav-Akanksha Awasthi&#039;s &#039;A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye&#039; song from &#039;Dabang Sarkar&#039; creates a storm online - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still of the song

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Awasthi's peppy song 'A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye' from 2018 release 'Dabang Sarkar' has once again surfaced on the internet. The viral song features the lead pair of the movie in which Khesari plays a cop. 

Watch 'A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye' song here:

Dabang Sarkar is an action drama, directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra. The film is produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The movie stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Akansha Awasthi and Sanjay Pandey in lead roles.

Written by Manoj Panday and Yogesh Raj Mishra, the film has music composed by Dhananjay Mishra. The Background score is composed by Narendra Sinha and Vinay.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

He was recently seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'.

 

