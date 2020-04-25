Khesari Lal Yadav-Antra Singh's sizzling song 'High Heel Ke Sandil' trends on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie star Khesari Lal Yadav's new song with Antra Singh titled 'High Heel Ke Sandil' has been appreciated by fans. The song has been trending on YouTube and has gone viral. The track has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka.

It has garnered 11,724,438 views so far.

Watch the song here:

The peppy song lyrics are written by Akhilesh Kashyap. Much like Khesari's earlier songs, this one will also become a chartbuster in the coming days, it seems.

Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. He is one of the most loved and popular actors of Bhojpuri cinema. He has worked with almost all the A-listers in the movie business and his on-screen jodi with Kajal Raghwani ensures a sure shot success at the ticket counters.

Fans love to see them together on the big screens and they have delivered some of the biggest hits so far.

Khesari is as much of a successful singer as he is an actor.