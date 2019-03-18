Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's 'Coolie No. 1' gets U-certificate

New Delhi: Top trending Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is on cloud nine these days. The superstar has all the reasons to feel happy, especially after the super success of his 'Thik Hai' song. The actor often trends high on social media for his songs and movies.

Khesari and Kajal Raghwani's upcoming venture 'Coolie No.1' has been given a U-certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor expressed his happiness over the same and said that it's a big thing for Bhojpuri movies as now we are making good cinema. He also added that there is no obscenity in this movie, and urged the audiences to watch it in theatres.

U-certificate means the movie is suitable for every age group. Mostly, Bhojpuri movies get a U/A certificate, implying that a person above 12 years of age can watch it with an adult member accompanying him/her. But Khesari's film getting a U-certificate makes it even more special as now everyone can watch it in theatres.

The lead actress of the movie, Kajal, too expressed her happiness over it.

The movie features Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Pooja Ganguly, Sanjay Pandey, Dev Singh, Anoop Arora, Kiran Yadav, Mahesh Acharya, CP Bhatt, Manoj Singh, Balram Pandey, Bina Pandey amongst various others.

The movie is directed by Lal Babu Pandit. It is produced by Surender Prasad and screenplay by N Sarvananan. Kanu Mukherjee and Rikki Gupta are the choreographers. The songs are written by Pyare Lal Yadav and Azad Shyam.

The story is written by Manoj K Kushwaha.