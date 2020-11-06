Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's viral Bhojpuri song 'Sutala Tani Kora Mein' shows their sizzling chemistry - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and top actress Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry is adored by fans. Their sensational Bhojpuri song 'Sutala Tani Kora Mein' has set the YouTube on fire as it is now inching closer to hitting 200 million views on the video-sharing site.

The song 'Sutala Tani Kora Mein' features Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. The music is composed by Aashish Verma and the song is sung by superstar Khesari himself.

Watch Sutala Tani Kora Mein song here:

The lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji, Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati. The song shows sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. Their dance moves are a huge hit and the song too has become a chartbuster.

The song is a huge hit on social media with fans loving it so much.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.