Khesari Lal Yadav unveils another Holi song 'Baba Ke Khul Gail Dhaba Holi Mein'-Watch

New Delhi: Apart from being the most-sought-after actor in the Bhojpuri industry, Khesari Lal Yadav is also among the popular singers in the industry. He has several superhit tracks to his credit. After releasing 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' last year, the superstar has unveiled yet another Holi song.

The new song has been titled 'Baba Ke Khul Gail Dhaba Holi Mein' and it is the perfect song for your holi party.

Check it out here:

The song was unveiled on Youtube on January 30, 2019. So far it has garnered 5 lakh views.

The music has been composed by Ashish Verma and the lyrics are penned by Azad Singh. Sonu Kumar Pandey has produced it.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.