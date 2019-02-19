Khesari Lal Yadav's 2019 holi song 'Chapra Main Pakdaenge' from 'Holi Main Thik Hai' album goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his power-packed performances and superhit songs. After enticing the audiences with his viral song 'Thik Hai' which saw several versions online, the Bhojpuri superstar is back with yet another reprised take of the song.

This time 'Thik Hai' song has got Holi flavour added to it. The album has been titled as 'Holi Main Thik Hai' and the new song is called 'Chapra Main Pakdaenge'. It has been sung by Khesari and the music is by Ashish Verma.

The lyrics are penned by Aazad Singh.

Check it out here:

Holi is a festival of colours, celebrated across the nation with full fervour and gusto. Many Bhojpuri stars release their songs during festival time and Holi songs remain the most-awaited amongst fans.

The original 'Thik Hai' song was from the album 'Premika Mil Gail'. The music was composed by Ashish Verma. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh and Pyarelal 'Kaviji'.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2017 for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.