हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's latest sensational Bhojpuri song 'Red Lipstick' goes viral on YouTube - Watch

Khesari Lal Yadav thanked his fans for liking the song. He took to Instagram and posted about it.

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s latest sensational Bhojpuri song &#039;Red Lipstick&#039; goes viral on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav's latest party number 'Red Lipstick' featuring himself and Sudiksha Jha in the lead has gone viral on YouTube. The song has crossed 6 million views in six days and is still counting. 

Watch Khesari's 'Red Lipstick' song here:

Khesari Lal Yadav thanked his fans for liking the song. He took to Instagram and posted: 

'Red Lipstick' song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Tiwari KT. Yadav Raj has penned the lyrics and music is composed by Arya Sharma. 

Speed Records Bhojpuri has uploaded the video on YouTube and it has 6,986,836 views so far. The song released on August 18, 2020. 

 

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavRed lipstickred lipstick songbhojpuri videosBhojpuri songskhesari lal yadav songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri glam doll Rani Chatterjee's dancing videos on Instagram go viral - Watch
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M20S

Fifth day of CBI investigation in Sushant case, SIT meeting with senior CBI officials