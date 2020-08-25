Khesari Lal Yadav's latest sensational Bhojpuri song 'Red Lipstick' goes viral on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav's latest party number 'Red Lipstick' featuring himself and Sudiksha Jha in the lead has gone viral on YouTube. The song has crossed 6 million views in six days and is still counting.

Watch Khesari's 'Red Lipstick' song here:

Khesari Lal Yadav thanked his fans for liking the song. He took to Instagram and posted:

'Red Lipstick' song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Tiwari KT. Yadav Raj has penned the lyrics and music is composed by Arya Sharma.

Speed Records Bhojpuri has uploaded the video on YouTube and it has 6,986,836 views so far. The song released on August 18, 2020.