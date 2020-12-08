Khesari Lal Yadav's new Bhojpuri song 'Tu Ladki Hai Oxygen Nahi' goes viral on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri power star Khesari Lal Yadav has released a new song titled 'Tu Ladki Hai Oxygen Nahi' has set the internet on fire. The track has been sung by Khesari and Khushbu Tiwari KT.

The lyrics are penned by Yadav Raj while music and rap is by Om Jha. Khesari Lal Yadav's song has been uploaded by Speed Records Bhojpuri.

Watch Tu Ladki Hai Oxygen Nahi song here:

The 'Tu Ladki Hai Oxygen Nahi' song features Khesari Lal Yadav and Isha Sharma in the video. The track has garnered 5,211,802 views so far. He also teased the song link on social media.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.