Rani Chatterjee

Koun bolega Bhojpuri heroine moti hoti hai? Rani Chatterjee shows off her toned body—Pic

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is quite a fitness freak. The popular star is a sensation on social media—all thanks to her amazingly inspiring gym videos and pictures. The Bhojpuri star regularly updates her Instagram account.

In her latest post, Rani shared a picture of her toned abs and wrote in the caption: "Abs coming soon......KOUN BOLEGA AB?? BHOJPURI HEROINE MOTI HOTI HAI #mehappy #nowadays."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abs coming soon...... KOUN BOLEGA AB?? BHOJPURI HEROINE MOTI HOTI HAI  #mehappy #nowadays

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial)

The Bhojpuri sensation has over 378k followers on the photo-sharing site.

She has worked with almost all the biggies of the Bhojpuri movie business and is known for her knockout performances. The actress has some superhit movies and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She has been working in the movie business for more than a decade now and is amongst the top female actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

The actress made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Besides several other meaty projects, Rani will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

 

 

 

