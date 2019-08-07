Kuldeep Yadav's birthday wish for Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh in unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh celebrated her birthday yesterday—on August 6. Many of Anjana's co-stars took to social media to wish her on the special day. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav also wished the actress on her birthday.

An elated Anjana took to Instagram and shared a video in which Kuldeep can be seen wishing her. She captioned the post as, "#thankyousomuch @kuldeep_18"

In the video, he says, “Hi Anjana, Kuldeep here. I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. Have a great year ahead.”

Check out Anjana's post here:

Anjana is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has an ocean of fans. The talented actress is quite active on social media and often shares pics and videos to keep her followers hooked.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Ravi Sinha directorial 'Shakti'. Besides this, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' in the pipeline.

In 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana is paired opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Meanwhile, in 'Chor Machaye Shor', she will share screen space with actress Rani Chatterjee.