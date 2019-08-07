close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Kuldeep Yadav's birthday wish for Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh in unmissable—Watch

Anjana Singh is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and turned a year older on August 6.

Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s birthday wish for Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh in unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh celebrated her birthday yesterday—on August 6. Many of Anjana's co-stars took to social media to wish her on the special day. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav also wished the actress on her birthday.

An elated Anjana took to Instagram and shared a video in which Kuldeep can be seen wishing her. She captioned the post as, "#thankyousomuch @kuldeep_18"

In the video, he says, “Hi Anjana, Kuldeep here. I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. Have a great year ahead.”

Check out Anjana's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

Anjana is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has an ocean of fans. The talented actress is quite active on social media and often shares pics and videos to keep her followers hooked.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Ravi Sinha directorial 'Shakti'. Besides this, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' in the pipeline.

In 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana is paired opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Meanwhile, in 'Chor Machaye Shor', she will share screen space with actress Rani Chatterjee.

Tags:
Anjana SinghKuldeep Yadav
Next
Story

Monalisa sizzles in a black top in her latest Instagram post-See pic

Must Watch

PT30M2S

Sushma Swaraj dead at 67: Last rites to be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium