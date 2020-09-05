हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee sings Bhojpuri rap 'Bambai Main Ka Ba', joins forces with Anubhav Sinha for music video - Watch teaser

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently collaborated with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for a maiden Bhojpuri song titled 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'. The makers have released the teaser of the track which has been sung by the actor himself.

Manoj Bajpayee dropped the teaser link on his social media handles. He wrote: BREAKING !!!
Bringing you a BHOJPURI RAP on the plight of the migrants!! Recited and sung a little bit by yours truly. Song by Sagar concept and video by our friend 
@anubhavsinha
 आ गईल अपने के दुआरे!!! Teaser है गाना जल्द ही आएगा

The Bhojpuri rap song is peppy and is actually based on the plight of migrant workers who leave their native place for better livelihood. 

The track has been written by Sagar while concept is by Anubhav Sinha. 

A few days back, both Manoj and Anubhav had shared how they are collaborating over a project after 25 long years. 

On the work front, Anubhav Sinha's last directorial 'Thappad' starring Taapsee Pannu won several accolades while Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed venture Bhonsle. It was released on an OTT platform. 

After the success of his web-show 'The Family Man', he will next be seen in the much-awaited second season soon.

 

