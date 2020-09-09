हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee turns singer with Bhojpuri rap 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' - Watch

Manoj Bajpayee took to social media and shared the song link

Manoj Bajpayee turns singer with Bhojpuri rap &#039;Bambai Main Ka Ba&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Indian cinema's talented find, actor Manoj Bajpayee has now turned singer. Yes! The impressive actor collaborated with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after a long hiatus of 25 years for his maiden Bhojpuri rap song titled 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'.

Manoj Bajpayee took to social media and shared the song link. He tweeted: Presenting you the most awaited जनता के भरपूर माँग पर with love Beating heart #BambaiMeinKaBa https://bit.ly/35kcYBS 

The Bhojpuri rap song is peppy and is actually based on the plight of migrant workers who leave their native place for better livelihood. The track has been written by Sagar while concept is by Anubhav Sinha. 

A few days back, both Manoj and Anubhav had shared how they are collaborating over a project after 25 long years. 

On the work front, Anubhav Sinha's last directorial 'Thappad' starring Taapsee Pannu won several accolades while Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed venture Bhonsle. It was released on an OTT platform. 

After the success of his web-show 'The Family Man', he will next be seen in the much-awaited second season soon.

 
 

Tags:
Manoj Bajpayeebhojpuri videobhojpuri rapAnubhav SinhaBhojpuri songsBambai Main Ka Ba
Next
Story

Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri sizzling song 'Pala Satake' sets YouTube on fire - Watch
  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M39S

Actress Kangana Ranaut compares her Mumbai office to Ram Mandir