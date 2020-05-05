Many moods of Monalisa captured through lens - See pics

New Delhi: Once a top Bhojpuri actress and now a famous television star, Monalisa is making sure to up her Insta game with each post. In her recent social media post, the many moods of Monalisa have been captured. She moved to TV with a popular show 'Nazar' in which she played an evil force named Mohana.

Her caption reads: Am A Scorpio, I Have Different Mood Swings .... Yesss Its Meeeee.... #goodmorning #different #mood

She has a solid social media presence with 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

