Meet Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel - the new star on the block in Bhojpuri industry!

New Delhi: Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel is already making waves in the Bhojpuri industry days before her film debut. She is all set to star in action-drama 'Jay Shambhu' opposite actor Pradeep Pandey (Chintu). The teaser of their film is already a blockbuster and expectations are high from the project.

Shilpa is already an established star in the Nepali film industry. She started her career with TV shows and later shifted her focus to music videos and films. She is reportedly 27 and married to a Nepal-based film producer Chhabi Raj Ojha.

Before we learn more about her big Bhojpuri debut, here are some stunning pictures of her:

Now, talking about ‘Jay Shambu’, it is made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions and directed by Sonu Khatri. It is an out-and-out action film and the audiences will see Pradeep in a never-seen-before avatar.

Apart from Pradeep and Shilpa Pokhrel, ‘Jay Shambhu’ also stars Sonu Khatri, Dev Singh, Dhurba Koirala, Anoop Arora, Akanksha Dubey, Kalu Rana, Krishna Mahato, Taison, Sajan Ray and Binod Kumar.

We wish Shilpa Pokhrel the best for her debut!