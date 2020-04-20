हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meet Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel - the new star on the block in Bhojpuri industry!

Shilpa is already an established star in the Nepali film industry. She started her career with TV shows and later shifted her focus to music videos and films.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shilpaa_pokhrel

New Delhi: Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel is already making waves in the Bhojpuri industry days before her film debut. She is all set to star in action-drama 'Jay Shambhu' opposite actor Pradeep Pandey (Chintu). The teaser of their film is already a blockbuster and expectations are high from the project.

Shilpa is already an established star in the Nepali film industry. She started her career with TV shows and later shifted her focus to music videos and films. She is reportedly 27 and married to a  Nepal-based film producer Chhabi Raj Ojha.

Before we learn more about her big Bhojpuri debut, here are some stunning pictures of her:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Rock Kaushal

A post shared by Shilpaa Pokhrel (@shilpaa_pokhrel) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpaa Pokhrel (@shilpaa_pokhrel) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Shilpaa Pokhrel (@shilpaa_pokhrel) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpaa Pokhrel (@shilpaa_pokhrel) on

Now, talking about ‘Jay Shambu’, it is made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions and directed by Sonu Khatri. It is an out-and-out action film and the audiences will see Pradeep in a never-seen-before avatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FIRST LOOK OUT And Teaser Will Be Release On 11 April 2020@ 7 Am FILM - JAY SHAMBHU Banner - Pashupatinath Productions Producer & Directorby-Sonu Khatri Co.producer- Sajan Ray. Binod Kumar Thakur. Bharat sah Starcast -Pardeep R pandey(Chintu) Shilpa Pokhrel. Sonu Khatri .Dev Singh. Anoop Arora. Akancha Dubey. Kalu Rana. kirshna mahato.Taison .Sajan Ray. Binod Kumar. ETC Music Director- Om Jha. Sudam Thapa. Ex.Producer. Ram p bheatwal. Arjun Kece Cinematographer-Hari Lama Action-Shree Shrestha Vfx- Samir Miya Colorist.Renish phago Sound Design. Mukesh Sah Editor Trailer & Teaser. Bande Parsad Production manager- Nilesh Banbanshi. Siddhanta s. Paudel Chief Ad- Aaush B.k Creative Director- Ramesh Bogadi P.R.O- Ramchandra Yadav Post Production- Mostion Studio & Eye Focus Publicity designers- Bande Parsad Line Producer.Deu Rana. Tularam nepali Production designer- Aarav khatri. Komal khatri Still photographer. Ajay Kumar. Aaj Tak Story. Ramesh Bogati Screenplay.Umalal Yadav Dialogue.Veeru Thakur Lyrics.Umalal Yadav Music On - Worldwide Records SUBSCRIBE Our YouTube Channel -https://bit.ly/2yIWZiI https://www.facebook.com/WorldwideRecordsBhojpuri https://www.instagram.com/WorldwideRecordsBhojpuri

A post shared by Shilpaa Pokhrel (@shilpaa_pokhrel) on

Apart from Pradeep and Shilpa Pokhrel, ‘Jay Shambhu’ also stars Sonu Khatri, Dev Singh, Dhurba Koirala, Anoop Arora, Akanksha Dubey, Kalu Rana, Krishna Mahato, Taison, Sajan Ray and Binod Kumar.

We wish Shilpa Pokhrel the best for her debut!

shilpa pokhrel, jay shambhu, Pradeep Pandey (Chintu), Bhojpuri films
