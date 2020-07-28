हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu'

Meet Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu' - a Bhojpuri heartthrob known for his acting skills and style

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@pradeeppandey_chintu

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu' is giving tough competition to his colleagues and superstars of the industry with his style and acting skills. The Bhojpuri industry has seen some big stars like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and now, Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu' also seems to have joined the elite club with his sheer dedication. 

Pradeep does films of all genres and is loved by all. He is also a singer. Some of his movies have been extremely successful at the box office.

The actor debuted in the industry as a child artiste with Nirahua's 2009 film 'Deewana' and in just one year, he starred in 'Devra Bada Satawela', starring Pawan Singh and Ravi Kishan. The film was loved by the audiences, but Pradeep's role was overshadowed by the other two stars. 

Over the years, Pradeep made a name for himself in the industry with his work. Between 2010 to 2015, several films of his released and in 2016, 'Deewane' and 'Dulhin Chahi Pakistan Se' made him quite popular and a Bhojpuri A-lister.  

Other films of Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu' are 'Truck Driver', 'Mohabbat', 'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 2', 'Mohabbat', 'Laila Majnu' and 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge' among others. 

Meanwhile, he has several films in the lineup, including 'Jay Shambhu', 'Premgeet', 'Dostana', 'Saat Hindustani', and 'Chintu Ki Dulhania'.

