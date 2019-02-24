Monalisa aces formal look in latest Instagram picture-See inside

New Delhi: The ravishing actress of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa, is extremely popular among her fans. She has a huge fan following on social media and never fails to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal life.

Mona can be seen donning an olive shirt paired with black jeans

Check out the picture:

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.