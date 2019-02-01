हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi raises the temperature in white saree in this throwback picture-See inside

The hot and happening actress of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is a complete head turner. The actress who rose to fame with her super hit Bhojpuri films is currently seen as Mohona in a supernatural drama Nazar. Mona, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Everybody Has A Little Bit Of The Sun And Moon In Them....” #mondaymood #waterbaby

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together. 

